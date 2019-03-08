Gallery

Tasty cakes and beautiful flowers judged at Yatton Spring Show

Everything from arts and crafts and blooming bouquets were on show at the weekend in Yatton.

Spring may officially not have started until Wednesday but it arrived a little early in the village.

Yatton Horticultural Society’s spring show is always a popular event and this year proved to be no different.

Green-fingered villagers seem to specialise in fantastic daffodils but there was a whole lot more on offer to visitors too.

The produce classes received a bumper crop of entries, with Stephen Thorne’s prize-winning leeks a sign of the quality on show.

Judges were impressed by Daisy Smith’s Victoria delicious-looking sandwich cake, while a number of children entered the art categories – including the best-dressed Mr or Mrs Potato Head.

