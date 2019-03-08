Advanced search

Tasty cakes and beautiful flowers judged at Yatton Spring Show

PUBLISHED: 18:02 22 March 2019

Cora Smart with her prize winning garden on a plate at Yatton Spring Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cora Smart with her prize winning garden on a plate at Yatton Spring Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Everything from arts and crafts and blooming bouquets were on show at the weekend in Yatton.

Evie Payne won a Highly Commended for her cupcakes at Yatton Spring Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONEvie Payne won a Highly Commended for her cupcakes at Yatton Spring Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Spring may officially not have started until Wednesday but it arrived a little early in the village.

Yatton Horticultural Society’s spring show is always a popular event and this year proved to be no different.

Green-fingered villagers seem to specialise in fantastic daffodils but there was a whole lot more on offer to visitors too.

The produce classes received a bumper crop of entries, with Stephen Thorne’s prize-winning leeks a sign of the quality on show.

Yatton Spring Show, Megan Payne with her vegetable head. Picture: MARK ATHERTONYatton Spring Show, Megan Payne with her vegetable head. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Judges were impressed by Daisy Smith’s Victoria delicious-looking sandwich cake, while a number of children entered the art categories – including the best-dressed Mr or Mrs Potato Head.

Stephen Thorne with his prize winning leeks at Yatton Spring Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStephen Thorne with his prize winning leeks at Yatton Spring Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sophia Hepple's arrangement in the Sophia Hepple's arrangement in the "Daffodils & Imagination" class. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Yatton Spring Show, Merinda Naimi Akbar with some of her prize winning flowers. Picture: MARK ATHERTONYatton Spring Show, Merinda Naimi Akbar with some of her prize winning flowers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Daisy Smith won a Highly Commended for her Sandwick Cake at Yatton Spring Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONDaisy Smith won a Highly Commended for her Sandwick Cake at Yatton Spring Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

. Picture: MARK ATHERTON. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Jerry Miller who won a National Daffodil Society medal for this display at Yatton Spring Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJerry Miller who won a National Daffodil Society medal for this display at Yatton Spring Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Oliver Baskerville with his prize winning painting at Yatton Spring Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONOliver Baskerville with his prize winning painting at Yatton Spring Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

