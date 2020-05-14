Advanced search

Girl takes on ultra-marathon for hospice

PUBLISHED: 09:04 15 May 2020

Imogen has walked more than 60 miles for Weston Hospice Care.

Abigail Jones

A five-year-old girl from Yatton is undergoing a sponsored ‘ultra-marathon’ in support of Weston Hospice Care.

Imogen has started the task despite having hypermobility syndrome, which can make physical exercise harder for her compared to other children her age.

The year one student started using her permitted daily exercises and since April 21 has clocked over 60 miles.

Her mum, Abigail said: “She started with the target of a marathon, but is doing so well she decided to keep going as long as she can.

“She wanted to do something to help but wasn’t sure what. I suggested Weston Hospice because it’s a local charity that does such important work.

“We moved to North Somerset two-and-a-half years ago. Yatton has been so welcoming, that I thought that we should give back to our new community.”

To sponsor Imogen, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/abigail-jones37

