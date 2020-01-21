Landlord jailed following breach of court order

Bristol Magistrates Google

A Yatton landlord has been jailed following the breach of a court order.

George Montgomery, of Stowey Road, received a 12-month prison sentence and was also fined £1,632.40 at Bristol Magistrates Court on January 6.

A previous enforcement notice North Somerset Council had served him in January 2013 ordered Montgomery to remove a caravan from farmland he owns, which he failed to do.

Cllr James Tonkin, the council's executive member for planning, said: "I am delighted the court has supported the council in this case.

"We will not tolerate flagrant breaches of planning laws and the authority will continue to take action to protect our valuable countryside."

Montgomery was previously fined £10,000 and ordered to pay £10,584 in costs in February 2016 after he was found guilty of failing to comply with the enforcement notice.