Roman and Bronze Age artefacts go on display

A drone shot of the excavation site in Yatton's North End. Picture: Wessex Archaeology Wessex Archaeology

Analysis continues on human remains found in Yatton during excavations.

Specialists from Wessex Archaeology, North Somerset Council senior archaeologist, its capital projects consultant and representatives from Willmot Dixon at the Yatton excavation. Picture: Wessex Archaeology Specialists from Wessex Archaeology, North Somerset Council senior archaeologist, its capital projects consultant and representatives from Willmot Dixon at the Yatton excavation. Picture: Wessex Archaeology

Bodies were exhumed during archeological digs at North End in 2017 and 2018.

Artefacts were also discovered and they went on display this month as part of North Somerset Council's embracing of Heritage Open Days.

A display of the findings will remain available to view at Yatton Library, in High Street, until the end of October.

A council spokesman said: "While there is still a lot of analysis to be undertaken on the remains from the excavations, what is known is that the main focus of activity at North End in the past was related to a trackway that runs along the top of the ridge upon which the new school and present village of Yatton now sits.

"This trackway was in use in the Iron Age and Romano-British period with settlement enclosures lining the route.

"The earliest evidence for activity at this location was provided by Beake' pottery and moulds for the manufacturing of swords dating to the Bronze Age.

"The Iron Age phase of occupation included an intriguing pit that was found to contain 'placed deposits' which included a whole piglet, a rose quartz crystal and the claw of a white-tailed eagle.

"The settlement in Yatton had moved away from this area by the end of the Roman period and this site then began to be used as a cemetery, from which around 550 graves were excavated.

"Initial radiocarbon dating for some of the burials reveals that the individuals died between 420 and 630AD."

The digs were carried out ahead of a housing development and primary school being built.

There has been a significant amount of interest in what was discovered ever since.

Cllr Steve Bridger was impressed by the open day, which saw experts asked questions by the public and a virtual reality reconstructed villa to illustrate how the area may have looked.

He said: "I was delighted to see so many residents of all ages turn out on a wonderfully sunny day to learn from the experts about the fascinating details that add so much to the Yatton story.

"I'm enormously grateful to Yatton Rugby Club for hosting the displays and to those who supported this community event financially and in kind."