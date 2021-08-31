Yatton's North End Road set for major closure

Published: 3:00 PM August 31, 2021

There will be a full day and night closure of North End Road (B3133) from September 6 - 12. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Residents have been urged to remain patient as Yatton's B3133 North End Road is scheduled for a week-long closure.

The £250,000 improvement scheme will be carried out in three phases across a six-week period to minimise disruption to the village and traffic beginning on September 6.

Phase one will be carried out by both North Somerset Council and house-builder Curo which will install a 60m foul rising main connection to Eaton Park from the existing Wessex Water sewer and construct a toucan crossing.

Plans for North End Road. - Credit: NSC

The council's executive for roads has asked for patience as the works are carried out.

Cllr Mike Solomon said: "The joint closure will allow the noisier elements of the work to be completed during the day to minimise disruption to residents.

"It also means the road only has to be closed once during the scheme. We would urge people to be patient while these essential works are completed.

"We have worked hard with Curo to share road space and reduce the amount of time we are working on the road as a result."

The authority will carry out preparations for resurfacing works which include clearing vegetation, resurfacing paths, replacing damaged kerbs and installing a tactile crossing point near the rugby club amongst other improvements.

Residents had grown frustrated at the hedgerows on North End Road. - Credit: Steve Bridger

Yatton councillor, Steve Bridger said he is pleased issues residents have raised are being addressed.

Mr Bridger said: "I am grateful for the collaborative way council officers, Curo and the respective contractors have worked together to benefit residents.

"In addition to the new light-controlled toucan crossing for pedestrians and cyclists and the resurfacing of the main road, I am especially pleased that we will be claiming back lost width to the footpaths at North End.

"This will make a significant difference and will complement the substantial package of improvements for pedestrians we are finalising for Yatton High Street.”

Cllr Steve Bridger said the improvements will "complement" on-going works for Yatton High Street. - Credit: Steve Bridger

Curo has estimated a full day and night closure from September 6-12 will be needed, although this may be extended into the following week, September 19, if there are any unforeseen issues.

Due to the works, from September 6-12, the 54 bus to Bristol Airport will now terminate at North End and then wait its time at Yatton railway station before resuming its route.

Pedestrian access is expected to be available throughout the works and a diversion route will be put in place.

For more information, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/my-services/parking-travel-roads/roads-streets/road-closures-temporary-traffic-management/current-future-roadworks