New homes plan wins support despite 'concerns' over car parking

Bloor Homes housing development off Arnolds Way, Yatton. Archant

Dozens of homes could be built next to a new primary school.

Plans to extend a large housing estate on the edge of Yatton have won support from parish councillors - despite concerns over the number of homes being built in the area.

Bloor Homes has approval for more than 200 homes to be built off Arnolds Way, in North End, but it has not stopped the company looking for permission for a third phase.

The proposed third phase - of 28 homes - has been designed to link the whole site together, according to planning documents.

But concerns over congestion and parking have been raised by Yatton Parish Council, with the large amount of homes already permitted, along with Curo's care centre and new primary school to be built soon.

Aleana Baird, clerk for Yatton Parish Council, admitted there were some concerns raised, before members voted to support the scheme.

She said: "Councillors recommended support but on the basis that it was tracked by the district councillors to ensure concerns regarding parking, the roads within the site and how it links to the school access system (are resolved)."

Ms Baird also said councillors wanted confirmation of the order in which the three phases at North End would be built.

The school is due to be built by September 2020, so she said 'the road system for its access should be in place by then and pelican crossing link from the site to the Curo development across the road'.

Bloor says its development would provide a 'range of housetypes' and would compliment the surrounding area.

A footpath to North End Road would also be provided, if planning permission is secured.

Yatton villagers have witnessed more house-building than most in recent years.

Planning permission to make the Arnolds Way larger - for a second time in four years - is being sought, with the green light for approximately a further 170 homes already secured for the eastern side.

Oxford Instruments and Yatton Rugby Club, which are both a couple of hundred yards away, are also expected to make way for housing too in the years ahead.

North Somerset Council will decide if Bloor can build more homes.