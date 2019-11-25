Advanced search

Village plans to plant community fruit orchard

PUBLISHED: 17:39 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 25 November 2019

Yatton Recreation Ground and Hangstones Pavilion.

Yatton Recreation Ground and Hangstones Pavilion.

Archant

A community orchard could be created in Yatton allowing people to pick fresh fruit.

Yatton Parish Council on Monday backed progressing the scheme, subject to public consultation.

Trees would be planted at Hangstones, near the path to the skatepark, off Stowey Road.

Yeo Valley Lions has agreed to pay for the trees, while Yatton and Congresbury Wildlife Action Group has been involved in the planning.

The plan, subject to the consultation, is for nine trees to be planted, made up of cherry, damson, gage, apple, pear and plum varieties.

Cllr Robert Jenner said it was 'essential' community volunteers are found to support the venture, if it is to be a success.

He said people will be needed to water the trees, especially in the first summer after planting.

Cllr Wendy Griggs added: "I think it's important enough volunteers are found to look after it (the orchard).

"We have areas where things have been set up but we (the parish council) have then had to take over.

"I think its important we look at sustainability over a long time period."

Cllr Jenner conceded if the orchard was planted but not looked after properly by volunteers, then the parish council may be forced to step in.

An indicative plan of where the trees will be planted has been produced.

The nine trees would be planted several metres away from the footpath to prevent fruit falling amid the parish council's concern it may cause 'health and safety' issues.

Each tree would be about 1.5m when planted and would reach a maximum height of about 5m, Cllr Jenner said.

A member of the public did ask the parish council to consider planting flowering trees because the fallen fruit rotting in his opinion could attract rats to the area and lead to the spread of illness.

However, the parish council felt the chances of that happening were remote. Although it did decide it will contact Congresbury Parish Council to see if there had been any similar issues with its village orchard.

Cllr Jenner said: "The more people who pick the fruit, the less that will fall on to the ground."

The parish council voted to back the proposal, if the public support it in consultation in future.

