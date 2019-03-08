'Excellent' hotel for ex-armed forces families impress Royal British Legion supporters

Yatton Royal British Legion members presenting a cheque to Somerset Legion House.

Hotel accommodation for ex-armed forces members in Somerset have received donations from supporters.

Yatton's recently reformed Royal British Legion travelled to Weston to take a tour of Somerset Legion House.

The centre, just off the seafront, can offer respite and breaks for armed forces personnel and their families.

Branch members were impressed with what they saw and chose to donate money.

A spokesman said: "It is an excellent place where ex-service personnel and their relatives can spend time to rest, relax and get back to normal life.

"Simon Reakes, Sarah Reakes and Chris Holloway were most impressed and were very happy to present Somerset Legion House with a cheque for £250 along with another cheque for £250 to Dunkirk Memorial House in Taunton."

Philip Shone, duty manager of the Weston site, will talk to the branch on Monday at the rugby club at 7.30pm.