School tours for prospective parents at new village primary school
PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 September 2020
The construction of a village primary school is nearly complete.
Chestnut Park Primary School, in Yatton’s North End, will receive its first intake of reception aged pupils in September 2021. Clevedon Learning Trust (CLT) will run the school once it opens.
The CLT is hosting a series of school tours for prospective parents starting on October 8.
John Wells, chief of the CLT, said: “We are delighted building works are nearly complete and are very pleased with the stimulating learning environments Chestnut Park will provide to children in the area.
“We look forward to meeting parents who are considering sending their children to the school and giving them a tour of the facilities.”
Admissions are now open, and parents can apply for a reception place using North Somerset Council’s admissions website.
