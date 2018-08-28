Railway station café turns 10 years old

Building a café at Yatton Railway Station was confirmed in 2008. Picture: Zoe Barker Archant

A café which employs staff with learning disabilities has celebrated a decade since the project began.

The idea of building a community café at Yatton Railway Station was conceived in 2008.

It took two years of planning and finding the required funding before The Strawberry Line Café opened and began serving passengers.

Manger Zoe Barker said: “We wouldn’t be here today without our wonderful directors, staff, supporters and lovely customers.

“All our produce is locally sourced, we are independently run and rely on funding to help cover our costs.

“We are getting into the winter months and have unfortunately suffered a couple of break ins.

“We always struggle at this time of year because we are not a chain and have a small kitchen, but we have come on leaps and bounds in 10 years, and I hope we will be here in 10 more.”