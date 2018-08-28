‘Unthought through’ plan for housing on old factory site sees council reject scheme

A former factory will not be replaced by housing in the immediate future after councillors refused the proposal.

Yatton Developments Ltd wants to turn the village’s old Titan Ladders base in Mendip Road into a 37-home estate.

The buildings, which have been untouched since the ladders company moved to Clevedon in 2016, would be demolished under the scheme.

The revised application went before North Somerset Council’s planning and regulatory committee on December 12. Despite alterations to parking, access and road layouts, councillors still felt it was not good enough.

Roads within the development would not be adopted by the council as they do not meet its requirements, while highways and drainage maintenance and refuge collections would have to be managed by a third party.

Committee members expressed concerns over paying a private company to maintain the site.

Cllr Jill Iles said: “I cannot support this application; it is simply quantity at the expense of quality. This development will have an overbearing impact on the community and its lack of parking and community space is concerning.

“It will restrict the ability of drivers because the site layout makes the roads difficult to use, which also poses a risk to pedestrians’ safety.”

The site is located less than half a mile from High Street and is said to have good transport links.

It is surrounded by housing on three sides, falls in previously developed land and the idea of housing on the site is supported within Yatton’s draft neighbourhood plan.

The proposal was deferred in November to allow members to visit the area.

Cllr Tom Leimdorfer said: “Ramming in homes like this makes me particularly worried.

“Hiring a private company will attract many objections and could result in people’s tax payments doubling.”

Cllr Charles Cave added: “There is no doubt there will be development here at some point, but issues around drainage cannot be ignored.

“We cannot accept this application in this state, it appears very unthought through.”

The plan will be re-evaluated in January as members went against officer’s recommendations.