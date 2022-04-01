Sainsbury's submits Yatton store planning application

Supermarket Sainsbury's has confirmed it has submitted its planning application for a 9,000 sq.ft store to be built in Yatton.

Documents to build a store in Arnolds Way were delivered to North Somerset Council after more than 200 residents took part in a survey on whether they would welcome the supermarket.

Sainsbury's property director was 'delighted' with the results as 91 per cent said they would support the store if it were to be built.

The proposed site for Sainsbury's Yatton store. - Credit: Sainsbury's

Patrick Dunne said: "I am delighted with the overwhelmingly positive response we have had to our proposals for a new store in Yatton.

"We are excited to have now taken the next step towards realising our plans and we are looking forward to building up our relationships within the community.”

If the council grants planning permission, the store is expected to open in summer 2023 and create 40 in-store jobs in addition to those created during the store's construction.

This prospect has been welcomed by Yatton councillor, Steve Bridger who also asks for residents to get involved with the planning stages of the project.

Cllr Bridger said: “We really need an offer like this at North End and the 40 new jobs that the store would create would be very welcome.

"I am supportive in principle and have already asked that a safe crossing of Arnolds Way for pedestrians and cyclists be included as part of the scheme. I invite residents to comment on the planning application once it is available online.”

Cllr Steve Bridger has called for residents to submit feedback for the plans. - Credit: Steve Bridger

Plans for the store also include an on-site Argos click-and-collect service.

The planning application will now be processed by North Somerset Council and residents will be able to submit their comments in the coming weeks.