PICTURES: Yatton School Carnival 2022

Hundreds enjoyed the festivities in Yatton on the weekend as school children paraded through the village for their annual fiesta.

On Saturday (June 18) juniors at Yatton primary school dressed-up in fancy costumes, waved placards and even drove a mobility scooter-powered pirate ship along the streets.

Yatton School Carnival. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

The participants gathered at Cherry Grove before heading down the High Street, as people lined the streets to see the procession.

After the parade, all enjoyed a fayre on the schools' grounds where fun was had on bouncy castles, face painting, archery, football and tombola.

