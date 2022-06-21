PICTURES: Yatton School Carnival 2022
Credit: Archant
Hundreds enjoyed the festivities in Yatton on the weekend as school children paraded through the village for their annual fiesta.
On Saturday (June 18) juniors at Yatton primary school dressed-up in fancy costumes, waved placards and even drove a mobility scooter-powered pirate ship along the streets.
The participants gathered at Cherry Grove before heading down the High Street, as people lined the streets to see the procession.
After the parade, all enjoyed a fayre on the schools' grounds where fun was had on bouncy castles, face painting, archery, football and tombola.
Stalls holders also ranged from music school Note Warehouse, Yatton Youth Club, hair braiding and jumble sales.
As well as fun activities, food and drink was on offer too.
This was the first year villagers got the chance to hold the event since the start of the pandemic.
Although Yatton wasn't treated to the hot weather from the previous day, it remained dry and bright.