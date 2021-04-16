Council keen to hear from villagers on road safety plans

Published: 6:00 PM April 16, 2021

A 20mph speed limit and other measures have been put forward to encourage cycling in the village. - Credit: Archant

Yatton residents have been asked for their views on proposals brought forward by the unitary authority and village councillors to improve 'sustainable travel' links and safety in the area.

Among the ideas put forward are a proposed 20mph speed limit and wider footpaths for pedestrians on the high street.

North Somerset Council leader, Don Davies, hopes to improve safety measures for residents people walking, cycling or using other forms of active travel between North End and the village centre.

North Somerset Council leader, Don Davies. - Credit: NSC

Cllr Davies said: "The past year has shown us the importance of good underlying physical and mental health and by making the village a safe, active and attractive place. We hope to increase the number of journeys made by walking, cycling and scooting within Yatton, particularly from developments at North End."

North Somerset has set itself the target of becoming a carbon-neutral area by 2030 after announcing a climate emergency in 2019.

Because of this, North Somerset Council has advised residents to consider walking or cycling when making shorter trips as opposed to driving - although the authority recognises that "some trips can not always be made this way".

Pinch points along Yatton High Street could be widened. - Credit: Archant

The full list of proposals up for consultation includes, along with the aforementioned speed limit and high street pathway widening, "improving crossing points for pedestrians, providing a new access into Yatton Primary School through the Co-op car park and other minor alterations to signage, road gullies and bus stops to facilitate the works."

Cllr Davies added: "Improving access for pedestrians and cyclists to town and village centres is also proven to help businesses and economies."

All reviews must be made before May 9 and will be taken into consideration before a final decision is made on the plans.

To have your say on the Yatton proposals, log on to www.n-somerset.inconsult.uk/connect.ti/yattonhighst/consultationHome



