How to enter celebrity-judged art festival founded by Yatton TV singer

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 May 2020

Rachel Mason

Guest judges include stars from the West end’s Hamilton, Strictly Come Dancing and The Voice UK.

Yatton songwriter and former TV judge, Rachel Mason has put together an online arts festival to help people through the coronavirus pandemic.

Entries for the Unlock Your Talent festival close on May 31, with each category split into age groups ranging from under five’s to a wider adult category.

Rachel has called upon an array of talented professionals and celebrities to judge the 11 categories.

These categories include songwriting, art, makeup, short film and others covering the arts and will be looked over by West End stars of the Hamilton, Hairspray and Wicked productions as well as TV’s Strictly Come

Dancing professional, Karen Hauer and The Voice UK winner, Ruti.

Musical director of the Pitch Perfect movies, Deke Sharon, will also judge as well as North Somerset business owners.

Rachel said: “This is for all ages. I’ve pulled together some contacts from the industry to help and they’ve all been fantastic.”

The competition was created as a means for people to express themselves during lockdown, with Rachel highlighting the struggles many may be going through with mental health at the moment.

As a result, to enter each person must donate to Vine Counselling Services, which help people across the South West and is based in Congresbury.

Rachel added: “Many have either been furloughed or lost their job and it is a stressful time.

“People with depression and anxiety will be struggling a lot with this situation that is out of our control.”

“At the moment, we do not have the same support network around us. Vine will provide counselling for these people.”

Semi-finalists will be announced around the end of June on social media, with the winners being crowned in July.

Each winner will take away a gift catered to their category.

Rachel explained: “We’ve got loads of great prizes. We have one-to-one online coaching lessons from stars of Hamilton and Bare Walls Studios, in Bristol, has offered us some platinum recording packages for winners in the songwriting category.

“So, after lockdown, they can go there and record their song and release it.”

For updates on the festival, visit www.facebook.com/unlockyourtalent

For updates on the festival, visit www.facebook.com/unlockyourtalent

