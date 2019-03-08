Advanced search

Villagers facing hardship urged to apply for funding grant

PUBLISHED: 15:03 28 July 2019

Financial support is available.

Archant

People living in three villages can apply for funding through an annual grants scheme.

Yatton United Charities wants villagers to come forward for the chance to earn some crucial funding.

Its spokesman said: "The trustees of the charity are able to make small grants to any resident of Cleeve, Claverham and Yatton in need of financial support due to their own limited funds.

"This includes the elderly, children, students, people with disabilities, learning difficulties, and people experiencing hardship in their life, for example through illness."

The main grants are dealt with in September and the closing date for groups to apply is August 31. If there is a need, grants can also be considered throughout the year.

To apply, email yattonunitedcharities.com, call 07855 496779 or write to the trustees' clerk at Yatton Parish Council, Hangstones Pavilion, Stowey Road, BS49 4HS.

