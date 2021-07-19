Charity offering free cash grants

Published: 3:00 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 6:54 PM July 19, 2021

Yatton United Charities are offering cash grants for people in need of financial support. - Credit: PA

Yatton United Charities has reminded people that the deadline for its cash grants is looming.

The charity supports people living in Cleeve, Claverham and Yatton with grant totals depending on how many applicants it receives each year.

A spokesman has told the Mercury and Times that anyone in need of financial support can apply including 'the elderly, children, students, local non-commercial organisations, people with disabilities, or learning difficulties, and people experiencing hardship in their life, for example through illness'.

Molly, in her outfit which was paid for by the cash grant, with her father. - Credit: Yatton United Charities

Molly Byrnes previously applied for the grant and was able to pursue a hobby in cycling - which she could not afford beforehand.

Her parents, Andy and Becky, decided she would need an adapted bike and realised a tandem bike could be the answer.

The spokesman added: "The money donated to Molly from Yatton United Charities has been used to buy her a specialised cycle helmet, a new saddle, a bell, a bag and some fabulously bright cycling clothes."

The deadline for applications is July 31.

To apply email yattonunitedcharities@yahoo.com or contact the Clerk to the Trustees on 07855 496779











