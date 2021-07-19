Charity offering free cash grants
- Credit: PA
Yatton United Charities has reminded people that the deadline for its cash grants is looming.
The charity supports people living in Cleeve, Claverham and Yatton with grant totals depending on how many applicants it receives each year.
A spokesman has told the Mercury and Times that anyone in need of financial support can apply including 'the elderly, children, students, local non-commercial organisations, people with disabilities, or learning difficulties, and people experiencing hardship in their life, for example through illness'.
Molly Byrnes previously applied for the grant and was able to pursue a hobby in cycling - which she could not afford beforehand.
Her parents, Andy and Becky, decided she would need an adapted bike and realised a tandem bike could be the answer.
The spokesman added: "The money donated to Molly from Yatton United Charities has been used to buy her a specialised cycle helmet, a new saddle, a bell, a bag and some fabulously bright cycling clothes."
The deadline for applications is July 31.
Most Read
- 1 Amber weather warning for extreme heat in Weston
- 2 Multiple people rescued from mud in Weston and Brean as temperatures soar
- 3 Hundreds head to town for Weston Bike Night
- 4 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset
- 5 Council could take control of housing sites in Weston after lack of action
- 6 Weston nightclub announces relaunch party with celebrity guest
- 7 ‘Super Support’ Grants available to businesses across area
- 8 Somerset landmark features in Craig and Bruno's Great British Road Trips
- 9 Non-alcoholic drink company launches in Weston
- 10 Seafront traders preparing for crowds during hottest weekend of the year
To apply email yattonunitedcharities@yahoo.com or contact the Clerk to the Trustees on 07855 496779