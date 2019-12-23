Advanced search

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 16:29 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 23 December 2019

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for North Somerset tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Met Office has issued the warning as thunder, rain, hail, lightning and squally winds are due to hit the area between 5am and 1pm.

The weather is expected to cause impacts for travel on Tuesday morning and damage to some buildings and structures from lightning strikes is possible.

Driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and hail and lead to longer journey times.

Delays to train services are possible, along with a short-term loss of power.

