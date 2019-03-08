Advanced search

Weather warning issued for Weston due to heavy rain

PUBLISHED: 16:45 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 28 September 2019

Weston waves

Weston waves

Archant

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Weston-super-Mare tonight.

Heavy rain is expected from 6pm tonight (Saturday) until 5pm on Sunday, posing a risk of flooding to some homes and businesses.

The Met Office is warning of spray and flooding on roads which will make journeys longer.

Bus and train services may be affected and there could also be some interruption to power supplies and other services.

A flood alert has been issued for Brean with waves forecast to go over sea defences.

Sea spray is expected as a result of spring tides and strong winds.

