Yellow weather warning issued for North Somerset

Heavy rain will descend on North Somerset this weekend. Archant

The Met office has issued a yellow weather warning for North Somerset which is expected to last until Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain, which may cause flooding to homes and businesses, is set to start this afternoon (Friday) from 3pm.

The rain will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts reaching 55mph, especially over coasts and hills.

It is likely the winds may lead to significant leaf fall which could contribute to a higher risk of flooding.

Drivers have been warned of rivers of spray and flooding on roads which may increase journey times.

The Met office said: "On flooded roads, think before driving through deep water.

"If there is any doubt don't enter it."

This comes after two cars had to be rescued by the fire service on a flooded road, in Congresbury, earlier this month.

For more advice, visit www.metoffice.gov.uk