Advanced search

Latest The New European

Yellow weather warning issued for North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 15:00 25 October 2019

Heavy rain will descend on North Somerset this weekend.

Heavy rain will descend on North Somerset this weekend.

Archant

The Met office has issued a yellow weather warning for North Somerset which is expected to last until Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain, which may cause flooding to homes and businesses, is set to start this afternoon (Friday) from 3pm.

The rain will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts reaching 55mph, especially over coasts and hills.

It is likely the winds may lead to significant leaf fall which could contribute to a higher risk of flooding.

Drivers have been warned of rivers of spray and flooding on roads which may increase journey times.

The Met office said: "On flooded roads, think before driving through deep water.

"If there is any doubt don't enter it."

This comes after two cars had to be rescued by the fire service on a flooded road, in Congresbury, earlier this month.

For more advice, visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Pedestrian rushed to Weston hospital with head injuries after hit-and-run collision

B3135 in Cheddar.

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Retail ‘interest’ in Weston’s vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Pedestrian rushed to Weston hospital with head injuries after hit-and-run collision

B3135 in Cheddar.

Charity superstore looks set ‘to replace M&S’ in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston man’s organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

FIRST LOOK: PureGym opens in Weston

Pure Gym opens on Wednesday in the Gallagher Retail Park.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Tindle: Weston to stick together in FA Trophy tie at AFC Totton

Weston during their 3-2 win over Tiverton Town.

Weston Writer’s Nights to encourage budding authors

Jasmine who is setting up Weston Writers Nights for creative writers in the town at Loves Café, West Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WIN tickets to dance show at Blakehay Theatre

Tap Into The Grid. Picture: Tentacle Tribe Dance Company

Yellow weather warning issued for North Somerset

Heavy rain will descend on North Somerset this weekend.

Police appeal for witnesses to late-night M5 crash

Police are apeealing for witnesses toa late night crash which ahappened between J21 and J22 of the M5. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists