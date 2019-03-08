Thunderstorms to hit Weston after warm weather spell

People walk through the heavy rain. Archant

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected to hit Weston-super-Mare tomorrow (Tuesday), bringing an end to the recent warm spell.

The Met Office has given North Somerset a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms from 3am tomorrow to midnight on Wednesday.

Somerset has been blessed with blue skies and sunshine for a fortnight, with temperatures reaching highs of 38C.

Last Thursday was recorded as the second hottest day on record behind August 2003, when temperatures reached 38.5C.

This week's downpours are expected to bring with them a small risk of flooding in some areas.

A Met Office spokesman said: "There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a slight chance power cuts could occur, and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."