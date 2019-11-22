Advanced search

Weather warning issued for Weston

PUBLISHED: 09:42 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 22 November 2019

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Weston-super-Mare for today (Friday) and Saturday.

Persistent rain is expected to hit Weston, Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge from noon today until 6pm tomorrow.

Some flooding and disruption is expected due to the heavy rain.

Bus and train services could be affected, with journey times taking longer.

There could also be some interruption to power supplies and other services.

Drivers are being warned to take care on the roads due to spray and flooding.

