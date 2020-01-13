Advanced search

Gusty wind and heavy rain forecast

PUBLISHED: 08:02 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:02 13 January 2020

Yellow weather warning issued for North Somerset

Archant

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued for North Somerset.

Gusty wind and heavy rain is expected from 10am today (Monday) to midnight.

Delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is expected.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and large waves.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for wind tomorrow (Tuesday) from noon until midninght.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

