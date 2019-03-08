Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly (c) copyright newzulu.com

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as Storm Gareth is set to batter Weston-super-Mare tonight (Tuesday).

Strong northwesterly winds are expected from 9pm tonight until 3pm tomorrow.

Gusts of 65mph are likely along coastal areas, while wind speeds are predicted to reach 55mph inland.

Storm Gareth could cause disruption to transport services with possible delays to flights and bus and train services.

Sea fronts and coastal communities could also be affected by spray and large waves.

People are being warned to stay indoors as much as possible and not to drive unless the journey is really necessary.

Motorists are urged to take particular care when driving on exposed routes such as bridges or high open roads.