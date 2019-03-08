Advanced search

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

PUBLISHED: 08:11 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:11 09 September 2019

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms from 10am this morning (Monday).

Storms are expected to hit Weston-super-Mare between 10am and 8pm, along with with heavy showers.

Flooding in homes and businesses is likely, which could cause damage to buildings or structures.

Drivers are warned to take care of spray, standing water and hail and to leave extra time for journeys.

Delays to trains and a short-term loss of power and other services is possible.

There could also be some damage to buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

