Wind weather warning issued for North Somerset

Strong winds will cause the tide to rise. Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind today (Thursday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A spell of gusty wind is expected to last until 1pm.

There may be some delays to flights, road and rail transport as well as bus services.

Motorists are being urged to take care on exposed routes and leave extra time for journeys.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

Coastal areas can expect spray from large waves.

RNLI Weston is warning people to stay away from the sea during windy weather.