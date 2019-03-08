Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Wind weather warning issued for North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 07:31 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:31 14 March 2019

Strong winds will cause the tide to rise.

Strong winds will cause the tide to rise.

Archant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind today (Thursday).

A spell of gusty wind is expected to last until 1pm.

There may be some delays to flights, road and rail transport as well as bus services.

Motorists are being urged to take care on exposed routes and leave extra time for journeys.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

Coastal areas can expect spray from large waves.

RNLI Weston is warning people to stay away from the sea during windy weather.

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Man sentenced after smashing gull against wall for stealing his chips

John Llewellyn Jones killed the seagull by smashing it against a wall. Picture: RSPCA

Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Gareth heads to Weston

Gusts are expected to reach 65mph in coastal areas. Picture: Terry Kelly

Young couple face disgusting conditions living in Weston flat

A row of typical British terraced houses. Picture: Getty Images

Boy, 11, punched from bike by teenager

Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Wind weather warning issued for North Somerset

Strong winds will cause the tide to rise.

Council launches initiative to crack down on Weston’s rogue landlords

Seventy Weston landlords have signed up to the NLCE. Picture: Getty Images

Football: Weston Mendip blown off course

Emily Harrington keeps her eye on the ball

Traffic at standstill on M5 after lorry fire

A lorry has caught fire on the M5 southbound between junction 20 and 21. Picture: Highways England

Weston mother ‘devastated’ to cancel daughter’s fundraiser to help her walk

Rosie-Mays parents are hoping to raise £80,000 to fund her surgery. Picture: Josie Edwards
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists