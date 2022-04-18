Yeo Valley 50/50 Walk returns - will you take on a challenge?

Yatton Girlguides are the chosen cause of the walk this year - Credit: Yeo Valley Lions Club

A charity walk raising much-needed funds for good causes will return to North Somerset next month.



The Yeo Valley Lions Club’s annual 50/50 Sponsored Charity Walk is set to get underway on Sunday, May 15, along the Strawberry Line from Yatton.

There is a choice of three walks of 5, 13 or 20 miles in length on offer to participants.

Walkers can retain half of the funds they raise through sponsorship to donate to an organisation or charity of their choice and pass half to Yeo Valley Lions Club, who nominate a different charity that they will support each year.

"This year, it was decided to support Yatton Girlguiding, who themselves have actively participated in the walk for many years," said an event spoksperson.

"In view of recent events, the Guides themselves have instead kindly suggested that the funds raised by the 2022 walk should go to the Lions Clubs International Foundation, which is supporting the work being done for refugees by Lions Clubs in the countries bordering Ukraine.

"All donations to the Foundation will go to support this cause; no administration costs are incurred and the money is channelled from the Foundation to those local Lions clubs.

"Walkers are welcome to enter as teams or individuals so, if you would like some exercise and to raise money for a worthwhile cause, full details, together with entry

and sponsorship forms, can be found on the club’s website

at www.yeovalleylions.org.uk."