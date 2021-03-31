Yeo Valley garden reopening and inspiring show

Published: 4:17 PM March 31, 2021

A popular garden in North Somerset is preparing to welcome visitors as restrictions are lifted in the region.

Yeo Valley Organic Garden in Blagdon, will reopen from April 21, to October 1, for visitors with a pre-booked entry, on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am–5pm.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy al fresco refreshments at the garden café.

A spokesman for the gardens said: “Spring bulbs will be flowering in drifts throughout the garden, the blossom will be in full swing and the tearoom will be offering visitors a warm Yeo Valley Organic welcome after their stroll around the 6.5-acre garden.”

The garden is also the inspiration behind the Yeo Valley Organic Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021, which is postponed until September.

Head gardener at Yeo Valley Organic and creator of the Yeo Valley Organic Garden, Sarah Mead, said: “I just can’t wait, we’ve worked so hard over lockdown to ensure the garden has continued to thrive and evolve and the whole team is looking forward to welcoming people back now.

"The blossom is about to burst, swathes of spring bulbs are popping up all over the place, the woodland walk and birch glade will soon be full of wood anemones and muscari and the camassias are getting ready to join the party in the meadow.”

Yeo Valley Organic Garden - Credit: Yeo Valley Organic Garden

The garden is among a handful of ornamental gardens that is Soil Association accredited, and has been planted with wildlife in mind. It is run organically, including a large composting area.

Sarah added: “We know everyone is desperate to get out and about again and with spring now finally here, it feels like the right thing to be doing. The team and I can usually be found in the garden to answer any questions visitors might have about growing or starting to grow organically, and our wonderful garden café and store will be open for a well-deserved cuppa, slice of cake and a spot of shopping.”

Yeo Valley Organic Garden will be open from April 21 to October 1, and most Saturdays throughout June and July.

To book online log on to yeovalley.co.uk/the-organic-garden/