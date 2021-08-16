Major recruitment drive launched in North Somerset
- Credit: Yeo Valley
A family-run farming business will launch a recruitment drive to hire up to 70 staff members across the South West.
Yeo Valley will hire workers to keep up with demand across its distribution centres - including two in Blagdon and Highbridge.
The Blagdon-based company's talent manager hopes the drive can boost the area's economy.
Sam Ford said: “Yeo Valley Production has been rooted in Somerset for decades now and it is fantastic that we can create significant employment opportunities for the local economy and support the community and area we love.
"Our colleagues are truly part of the family.
You may also want to watch:
"It is important to us that everyone who works for us shares in the overall success of the business."
The roles will be in Yeo Valley's production and manufacturing departments and primarily permanent.
Most Read
- 1 Fire breaks out at Weston flat
- 2 PICTURES: Worle students enjoy prom night
- 3 'Stunning' film released to promote Weston
- 4 North Somerset ward with no coronavirus deaths
- 5 Flagship electric vehicle charging hub opens
- 6 Meat Loaf Story set for Weston's Playhouse theatre
- 7 North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Principal of Hans Price Academy ‘incredibly proud’ of students
- 8 Modern detached three-bedroom Weston Hillside retreat
- 9 8 of the best beaches to visit in Somerset
- 10 Pier reopens to the public after fire
Pay rates have also been upped recently to £10 to £13 per hour.
A spokesman for the farm also told the Mercury that it hopes to host more open days in the future to entice workers.
To apply for a role at either Blagdon or Highbridge distribution centres or to attend an open day, log on to www.careers.yeovalley.co.uk