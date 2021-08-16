News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Major recruitment drive launched in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

Published: 2:53 PM August 16, 2021   
JOBS: Yeo Valley to hire 70 South West workers

Yeo Valley is looking to hire up to 70 workers for its sites across the South West. - Credit: Yeo Valley

A family-run farming business will launch a recruitment drive to hire up to 70 staff members across the South West.

Yeo Valley will hire workers to keep up with demand across its distribution centres - including two in Blagdon and Highbridge.

The Blagdon-based company's talent manager hopes the drive can boost the area's economy.

Yeo Valley Organic Garden

Yeo Valley Organic Garden - Credit: Yeo Valley Organic Garden

Sam Ford said: “Yeo Valley Production has been rooted in Somerset for decades now and it is fantastic that we can create significant employment opportunities for the local economy and support the community and area we love.

"Our colleagues are truly part of the family.

"It is important to us that everyone who works for us shares in the overall success of the business."

A cow created by Yeo Valley made entirely of manure placed on a hill in Blagdon.

Yeo Valley will increase the number of open days at its farm and factory this year. - Credit: SWNS

The roles will be in Yeo Valley's production and manufacturing departments and primarily permanent.

Pay rates have also been upped recently to £10 to £13 per hour.

A spokesman for the farm also told the Mercury that it hopes to host more open days in the future to entice workers.

To apply for a role at either Blagdon or Highbridge distribution centres or to attend an open day, log on to www.careers.yeovalley.co.uk

