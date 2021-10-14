Yeo Valley extends open days for award-winning garden

Published: 3:00 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM October 14, 2021

The garden will remain open to allow visitors to view the award-winning Chelsea Flower Show exhibit. - Credit: Yeo Valley

Yeo Valley has extended the visiting season of its organic garden to showcase its RHS Chelsea Flower Show winning exhibit.

The exhibit scooped the BBC People’s Choice Award at this year's flower show with the competitions first fully organic garden, certified by the Soil Association.

Since the show, the exhibit's steam-bent egg and plants have been transported back to Yeo Valley's Blagdon farm and put on display for the public.

The Chelsea Flower Show exhibit was designed by Tom Massey and Sarah Mead. - Credit: Yeo Valley

The company's head gardener told the Mercury that she hopes the creation can inspire people to make organic changes to their gardens.

Sarah Mead said: "The RHS Chelsea Flower Show was such a whirlwind; the build-up to the event was over 18 months of planning, to be awarded a gold medal from the judges and the RHS BBC’s People’s Choice Award was beyond our expectation.

"With the egg and plants now in Somerset, we want to inspire visitors on how making small organic changes to your gardening, can make a lasting impact.”

The garden will remain open to the public throughout October, with entry costing £6.

To book a ticket log on to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/yeo-organic-garden-general-open-days-2021-tickets-148580481219