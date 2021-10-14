News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Yeo Valley extends open days for award-winning garden

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:00 PM October 14, 2021    Updated: 4:35 PM October 14, 2021
Yeo Valley extend open days on award-winning Chelsea Flower Show garden

The garden will remain open to allow visitors to view the award-winning Chelsea Flower Show exhibit. - Credit: Yeo Valley

Yeo Valley has extended the visiting season of its organic garden to showcase its RHS Chelsea Flower Show winning exhibit.

The exhibit scooped the BBC People’s Choice Award at this year's flower show with the competitions first fully organic garden, certified by the Soil Association.

Since the show, the exhibit's steam-bent egg and plants have been transported back to Yeo Valley's Blagdon farm and put on display for the public.

How to visit Chelsea Flower Show winning garden.

The Chelsea Flower Show exhibit was designed by Tom Massey and Sarah Mead. - Credit: Yeo Valley

The company's head gardener told the Mercury that she hopes the creation can inspire people to make organic changes to their gardens.

Sarah Mead said: "The RHS Chelsea Flower Show was such a whirlwind; the build-up to the event was over 18 months of planning, to be awarded a gold medal from the judges and the RHS BBC’s People’s Choice Award was beyond our expectation.

"With the egg and plants now in Somerset, we want to inspire visitors on how making small organic changes to your gardening, can make a lasting impact.”  

The garden will remain open to the public throughout October, with entry costing £6. 

To book a ticket log on to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/yeo-organic-garden-general-open-days-2021-tickets-148580481219

Most Read

  1. 1 Impressive house in a popular area of Weston
  2. 2 Man jailed for knife possession offence
  3. 3 Village's community shop to relocate
  1. 4 Miracle plane crash survivor celebrates 104th birthday
  2. 5 Weston BID column: Walker & Ling owner Sam Walker
  3. 6 Record number of hate crimes reported to police
  4. 7 Storage firm expands with second premises
  5. 8 Meet the owners of Weston's only seafood restaurant
  6. 9 Record-setting fundraiser from Weston to host last event this year
  7. 10 Community safe space opened by Weston mayor
Gardening
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bypass route chosen

Banwell bypass route chosen

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
What blue plaques are in Weston?

North Somerset Council

New blue plaque unveiled in Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Picture: Jackie Caven.

Grand Pier

Grand Pier to host firework show for first time in 18 months

Carrington Walker

person
Weston Beach Race. 

Gallery

PICTURES: Weston Beach Race returns to seafront

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon