Summer day camps at Barley Wood will go ahead

Charity YMCA Dulverton Group will host the day camps for seven weeks beginning in July.

YMCA Dulverton Group has confirmed its 2020 summer day camps will go ahead, under government guidelines on social distancing.

The community charity offers support to children and families across North Somerset.

Summer day camps will run for seven weeks at Barley Wood in Wrington and Yew Trees in Tarnock.

The charity’s operations manager Steph Parsons said: ”We have taken every precaution when planning day camps this year, making time to ensure that all equipment and frequently used facilities are thoroughly cleaned in line with government guidance as well as keeping groups of children small, to minimise the number of people in one place.”

The day camps will begin on July 13 for children aged from reception up to year six.

To book a spot log on to www.ymca-dg.org/our-services/daycamps-holiday-clubs