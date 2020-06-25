Advanced search

Summer day camps at Barley Wood will go ahead

PUBLISHED: 10:55 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 25 June 2020

The summer day camps will run for seven weeks.

The summer day camps will run for seven weeks.

YMCA Dulverton Group

Charity YMCA Dulverton Group will host the day camps for seven weeks beginning in July.

YMCA Summer Daycamps are going ahead under social distancing guidelines.YMCA Summer Daycamps are going ahead under social distancing guidelines.

YMCA Dulverton Group has confirmed its 2020 summer day camps will go ahead, under government guidelines on social distancing.

The community charity offers support to children and families across North Somerset.

Summer day camps will run for seven weeks at Barley Wood in Wrington and Yew Trees in Tarnock.

The charity’s operations manager Steph Parsons said: ”We have taken every precaution when planning day camps this year, making time to ensure that all equipment and frequently used facilities are thoroughly cleaned in line with government guidance as well as keeping groups of children small, to minimise the number of people in one place.”

The day camps will begin on July 13 for children aged from reception up to year six.

To book a spot log on to www.ymca-dg.org/our-services/daycamps-holiday-clubs

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

Man wanted in connection with burglary

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Man dies in car crash

A 24-year-old man died at the scene. Picture: Mark Atherton

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston venues will not be shutting permanently

The Winter Gardens and Lasseter's will not be closing down.

Man wanted in connection with burglary

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Cricket Club vow to be ‘bigger and stronger club’ after Coronavirus period

Head coach Sam Trego after Weston beat relegation with victory over Winterbourne. Picture: Josh Thomas

Brean Golf Club grant 2020 captains a one-year extension

Mike Short, David Morgan and Linda Edmondson at the Captain's Drive In at Brean back in February

Meet long serving Weston Golf Club member and vice-president Sally Irlam

Sally Irlam has been with Weston Golf Club for 67 years and is currently one of the club’s vice-presidents. Picture: Weston GC.

Weston Athletics Club become second club to donate old shirts to Luhimba Project

Pupils from Ngembambili School displaying their kits kindly donated by Weston Athletic Club

Summer day camps at Barley Wood will go ahead

The summer day camps will run for seven weeks.