Charity event in aid of homelessness to be held in Weston

YMCA Sleep Easy Event 2020 YMCA

YMCA's Dulverton Group will be hosting a 'sleep-easy night' event on March 13 to raise awareness for young homeless people in Weston.

YMCA Dulverton Group YMCA Dulverton Group

This comes as part of the YMCA charity's Sleep Easy Week, running from March 6-13, which asks dwellers to sleep rough for a night.

The Dulverton Group's sleep-easy will take place at the Italian Gardens in Weston from 7pm on Friday, March 13, to 7am on Saturday, March 14.

'Sleep easys' have been run by the Dulverton Group since 2016, raising more than £6,000 in aid of ending youth homelessness.

Martin Hodgson, CEO of YMCA Dulverton Group, said: "We know from working in local communities that, without the support we offer, many more young people would be sleeping on the streets and have fewer options and less chance of realising their potential." Registration for the event costs £6 and can be done at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sleep-easy-2020-tickets-87106410619