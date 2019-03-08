Pupils win awards for artistic talent

Youngsters receiving awards at Wringtons Barley Wood House.Picture: Wrington Vale Rotary Club Wrington Vale Rotary Club

Youngsters strived to achieve first place following a rotary club's young artist of the year awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wrington Vale Rotary Club examined around 80 young people's artistic flair and came to a unanimous decision at the awards in July.

Judges decided Isabella Hay from Burrington Primary School should be awarded a trophy and title of Junior Young Artist Of The Year 2018-2019.

Competitors received certificates from district governor Dennis Stevens on the day at Barley Wood House in Wrington.

Among the runners-up for accolades were around 10 pupils from Blagdon, Winscombe and Burrington primary schools.

Certificates were also given out for second place and work which was highly commended.

Wrington Vale Rotary Club president Philip Britton and organiser Brian Kirkup attended and handed out awards at the event.

The club was very impressed by the standard of the entries this year.