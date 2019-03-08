Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pupils win awards for artistic talent

PUBLISHED: 09:00 11 August 2019

Youngsters receiving awards at Wringtons Barley Wood House.Picture: Wrington Vale Rotary Club

Youngsters receiving awards at Wringtons Barley Wood House.Picture: Wrington Vale Rotary Club

Wrington Vale Rotary Club

Youngsters strived to achieve first place following a rotary club's young artist of the year awards.

Wrington Vale Rotary Club examined around 80 young people's artistic flair and came to a unanimous decision at the awards in July.

Judges decided Isabella Hay from Burrington Primary School should be awarded a trophy and title of Junior Young Artist Of The Year 2018-2019.

Competitors received certificates from district governor Dennis Stevens on the day at Barley Wood House in Wrington.

Among the runners-up for accolades were around 10 pupils from Blagdon, Winscombe and Burrington primary schools.

Certificates were also given out for second place and work which was highly commended.

Wrington Vale Rotary Club president Philip Britton and organiser Brian Kirkup attended and handed out awards at the event.

The club was very impressed by the standard of the entries this year.

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Yellow weather warning of rain and wind for Weston

Rain is set to batter Weston on Friday, followed by strong winds on Saturday.

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

M5 closure causes traffic chaos

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Yellow weather warning of rain and wind for Weston

Rain is set to batter Weston on Friday, followed by strong winds on Saturday.

Weston General Hospital bosses resign as big changes to the service loom

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston General Hospital.

Waste collection service ‘not good enough’ as Biffa apologies for issues

Cllr Bridget Petty said Biffa’'s service has ‘not been good enough’. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

T20: Banton’s maiden ton puts Somerset in hunt

Tom Banton hits out for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Weston hero Whitehead recalls ‘mental’ celebrations after scoring 93rd-minute equaliser

Weston vs Hendon. Picture: Mark Atherton

Whitehead the hero as Seagulls snatch last-gasp point against Hendon

Weston vs Hendon. Picture: Mark Atherton

LIVE: Reaction as Weston-super-Mare draw 2-2 with Hendon on opening day

Weston vs Hendon. Picture: Mark Atherton

Can you spare your time to help preserve green spaces in Weston and Worle?

Julie Hitchens who is setting up Wild Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists