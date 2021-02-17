A young aspiring actress takes to the air waves

Published: 10:30 AM February 17, 2021

An aspiring actress is working on her confidence by helping her dad with his web-based radio programme.

Willow Bowen, aged 11, hopes to go into acting, and is honing her communication skills by featuring on her dad Ade’s Saturday morning show on Wave Community Radio.

Dad Ade, said: “It is a family show packed with jokes, characters, fun facts and party music.

"Since August, Willow has been recording news features for me which are made up of joke news. Willow's confidence is growing each week.

"For the first two weeks of 2021 she even came in live to do interesting facts to introduce the music.”

Willow said: “My dad helps me with how to read the lines to make them funnier. I think I am more confident now than I was.

“I would like to be an actress. I think the confidence this is giving me will help with that."