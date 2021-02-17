News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

A young aspiring actress takes to the air waves

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 10:30 AM February 17, 2021   
Willow Bowen

Willow Bowen - Credit: Ade Bowen

An aspiring actress is working on her confidence by helping her dad with his web-based radio programme. 

Willow Bowen, aged 11, hopes to go into acting, and is honing her communication skills by featuring on her dad Ade’s Saturday morning show on Wave Community Radio. 

Dad Ade, said: “It is a family show packed with jokes, characters, fun facts and party music.

"Since August, Willow has been recording news features for me which are made up of joke news. Willow's confidence is growing each week. 

"For the first two weeks of 2021 she even came in live to do interesting facts to introduce the music.” 

Willow said: “My dad helps me with how to read the lines to make them funnier. I think I am more confident now than I was. 

“I would like to be an actress. I think the confidence this is giving me will help with that." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Council lists new anti-social orders including no dog zones
  2. 2 Grand Pier makes surprise delivery for NHS staff on Pancake day
  3. 3 ‘The ultimate takeaway experience’: award-winning fish and chips delivered straight to your door
  1. 4 Woman charged with murder following man's death
  2. 5 Council tax to increase for 'most exciting council budget in 18 years'
  3. 6 Pancake Day recipe using Thatchers' cloudy lemon cider
  4. 7 Weston RAF veteran selected for Government committee
  5. 8 Revised plan after increase to police precept vetoed
  6. 9 Popular Mendip Challenge fundraiser to return this year
  7. 10 North Somerset Local Plan motors forward

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Weston's Sovereign Centre.

Council approves plan to repurpose Sovereign Centre

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Marine Lake and beach

Bid to revamp Weston's Marine Lake

Stephen Sumner

person
The Old Quarry

North Somerset Council

Weston Town Council secures future for the Old Town Quarry

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
POLICE IMAGE

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus