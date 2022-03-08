Young Farmers 'trash' Weston night-time venues

A number of Westonians and local business owners have taken to social media to complain about the 'disrespectful' behaviour of a few Young Farmers during an organised social in Weston on the weekend.

Staff of some venues say they were physically and verbally assaulted by South West Area YFC members, and 'significant damage' was caused to bars on the strip, most notably Yates' in Regent Street, as hundreds of people descended on the town.

A couple of venues even had to close temporarily to help re-stock and clean on Saturday (March 5).

Police say they made five arrests during March 4 and 5, which included two arrests for assaulting a police officer and one arrest for actual bodily harm.

People have also taken to Facebook to complain of litter, theft and even obscenities graffitied on the pavement near the seafront after the YFC's departure.

The YFC is a national group organised for young people to appreciate the countryside, with the South West division comprising of members from Somerset, Devon and Cornwall.

Every year, the YFC plan social activities and Weston has hosted these events in the last few years. This year was the groups first outing since the pandemic.

The weekend then culminated in a party on the Grand Pier hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJ Chris Stark.

Commenting on the disorder in Yates', a spokesperson for Stonegate, which owns the bar, said: "We had to temporarily close for a short period on Saturday evening following a spate of incidents in the venue, however reopened the same night.

"Following some arrests made by police, we are working with them in their ongoing investigation and will make our CCTV footage available for review."

In response to the litany allegations presented by the Mercury to YFC Somerset chairman, Ben Goulding, he said 'any members who are found to have contravened our guidelines will be removed from our membership'.

He said: "The YFC is concerned by reports of a number of incidents in the town centre during its organised activities weekend in Weston.

"The South West Area is doing all it can to identify any members who were involved in these reported incidents, working closely with local businesses and the authorities.

"Our behaviour policy, which was widely publicised before and during the event, does not condone these incidents.

"We understand these incidents caused considerable distress to businesses and residents in Weston and we encourage anyone with information to share it with the police."

Weston mayor, Cllr James Clayton, has condemned the Young Farmers behaviour. PICTURE: Mark Atherton. - Credit: Archant

Weston's mayor, Cllr James Clayton, said: "Weston welcomes all groups and societies to our vibrant town but all we ask in return is that they act respectfully when enjoying themselves to those of us who live and work here.

"I'll be writing personally to the National Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs, expressing my deep disappointment in the behaviour of their members over the weekend.

"We want to welcome people to the town but please act respectfully - if further instances take place we may look to call for a ban of the group."

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "During the weekend just gone, officers dealt with a small number of intoxicated people and incidents of disorder.

"On Friday, two men aged 19 and 29, were issued with dispersal notices which required them to leave the area for 48 hours.

"In the early hours of Saturday, two men aged 20 and 26 were arrested separately on suspicion of assaulting police officers on Bournville Road and for being drunk and disorderly on Richmond Street respectively.

"Both the arrested men have since been charged and are due to appear in court later this month.

"On Saturday night, a 23-year-old man was arrested on Regent Street on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assault by beating.

"Two men aged 18 and 21 were also arrested in the early hours of Sunday on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm following an incident on the High Street.

"These men have been released under investigation while further enquiries take place."