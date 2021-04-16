Published: 10:28 AM April 16, 2021

This month is a momentous occasion for everyone as we continue to ease out of lockdown.

Whether you’re rebuilding your business, venturing out for the first time after having your Covid vaccination or simply enjoying the company of friends and family, life will never be quite the same again.

Our readers and advertisers are a huge part of the communities we serve and our role is to support and reflect your passions, interest and needs.

After such a tough 12 months, we realise what you once held so close to your hearts could have changed as we struggled with the loss of loved ones, isolation, job uncertainty and financial hardship.

We’re always looking to improve and provide the best read possible both in this newspaper, and online, so next week we’re going to ask for your help to do just that by completing our survey - Your Paper, Your Voice.

We want you to tell us what you like and dislike about the Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times, what you want us to do more of and what we should cut back on.

We also want to know about your life in the area, your hobbies, your passions and how well you feel this area serves the needs of you and your family.

It is quite possible that what you valued the most 12 months ago could have switched completely – or maybe reinforced some of the values, aspirations and passions you already held.

But what’s important is that you have a voice and input into your local newspaper and website so we can provide the best possible content for you, while supporting our audiences and advertisers.

We want to help the community to fight back, build back up our struggling high streets, support young people, tackle isolation and loneliness and have some fun along the way.

So next week in our newspapers and on this website we will be publishing our reader survey – Your Paper, Your Voice.

It will only take 10 minutes to complete but all your views will be valued highly and over the coming weeks and months will help us shape the future of our content.