Charity which helps young people from disadvantaged backgrounds receives £!0k

The Somerset Freemasons has donated £10,000 to a programme which helps young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The group handed the donation to High Sheriff of Somerset, Denis Burn, who supports the pilot programme, Unlocking Potential.

The scheme ran by the Somerset Crimebeat Trust, provides apprentice opportunities to students at two Weston schools - Hans Price Academy and Broadoak Academy.

It includes training in skills such as communication, public speaking, team-building and writing a CV along with the chance to meet potential employers and talk with their apprentices.

Ben Batley, who presented Denis with a plaque, said: "We are delighted to leave our Freemasons Footprint in the form of this plaque engraved with the words 'Supported by Somerset Freemasons', to encourage engagement with the public about the good works that we do."