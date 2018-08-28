Santa pelted with stones in Bournville

A charity sleigh ride was pelted with stones as it traveled through Bournville

A charity sleigh ride was used as ‘target practice’ for a gang of youths in Weston.

The annual Santa sleigh ride organised by Axe District Explorer Scouts, was pelted with stones by four boys as it made it’s way around the Bournville estate on December 18.

One volunteer was hit by a stone, but thankfully not injured.

As a result of the incident, the event, now in its seventh year, had to be cut short.

However, after the story went viral on social media, three of the boys were contacted by youth workers and agreed to help with the final Nailsea leg, giving out lollies to children along the route.

All three have all signed up to help with the event next year.

Organiser Linda Sims thanked everyone who offered ‘kind words, support and encouragement’ as well as youth workers from YMCA and SWAN who came out unpaid to work with the three young men.

The ride raised £2,245 in total.