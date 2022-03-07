Youths set fire to communal bins on the Bournville

Police say three youths wearing tracksuits are believed to have set fire to communal bins on the Bournville estate in Weston.

Three bins were set alight in the early hours of Sunday (March 6) in the St Andrews Parade and Grasmere Drive area close to the shops.

The bins were so badly damaged that residents are now unable to use them for their rubbish.

Police would like to speak to three youths all dressed in tracksuits who were seen running away from the scene after the bins were alight.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "If anyone saw the incident take place or captured it on CCTV footage please contact the police on 101 and quote the crime reference number 5222053935.

"Please also contact police if someone has come home smelling of burnt rubbish."

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111. They never ask who you are, just what you know.