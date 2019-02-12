Advanced search

Zumbathon raises cash for toddler left paralysed by rare illness

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 February 2019

A zumbathon dance marathon to raise money for toddler Emil, who has acute flaccid myelitis, at Bournville Primary School, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Zumba fans raised hundreds of pounds for a sick toddler by taking part in a dance marathon.

Fitness fans spent 90 minutes dancing to lively beats under the expert lead of Anna Kowalczyk-Jakubowska.

More: Dance fundraiser to help toddler left paralysed by rare disease.

The dancers raised £500 from the zumbathon in aid of Emil Jazurek who was left paralysed after suffering from acute flaccid myelitis (AFM).

AFM affects the spinal cord and nervous system and his parents Tomasz Jazurek and Agnieszka Roguska were told he may never recover from the rare condition.

Emil can now move his limbs and sit up, thanks to daily therapy but his parents are hoping to raise £20,000 to take him to Kennedy Krieger Institute in America which specialises in treating children with AFM.

Agnieszka said: “He has achieved so much by himself but he needs that extra treatment to give him the best chance to be able to make a fuller recovery.”

The zumbathon was organised by Anna, Sam Leadbeater and Denia Amodio.

People can donate to the appeal for Emil at www.gofundme.com/emil-fights-afm

