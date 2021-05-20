Uphill Castle's Cox expecting 'good year' after strong start

Published: 9:00 AM May 20, 2021

Uphill Castle’s George Cox believes 2021 will be a “good year” for the club as they head to Wells on the back of three wins successive victories.

Wins over Temple Cloud and Long Sutton saw Uphill go into their game with Yeovil in buoyant form.

But their last game only went ahead after Ade and Mike Gardner and Roger Fry helped get their match on after bad weather had washed out most games in the Somerset League.

And after Long Sutton’s match with Temple Cloud was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch, Uphill’s match with Yeovil was the only one left standing in the Premier.

And they made the most of the opportunity to pick up a seven-wicket win and move top of the table, a place Cox wants to stay and maintain their “really good start”, their best opening to a campaign since 2013.

“I just want to keep us top of the table, we have got a great bunch of lads this year, good people behind the bar, in the club. I just want to keep it going and have a happy club. It’s a lovely club to play for and I want to keep it going,” he said.

“The club is coming together this year which we are really happy with, especially the guys behind the scenes, it’s really good what they are doing for us.

“When it comes off for us we are doing well but it comes down to the groundsmen getting us a training wicket, lads coming down for training helping everyone out. This year is going to be a good year for us.

“We have put ourselves in a comfortable position, we’ve put pressure on the other clubs, it’s really good for us at the moment. I’m really happy with everything that is going on this year.”

Cox scored his first half-century for the club against Yeovil, since re-signing from Weston after two seasons with the West of England Premier League Two Bristol Somerset side.

His unbeaten 69, alongside Luke Bliss (49 not out) saw the pair put on a 122-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Uphill Castle's Luke Bliss, who scored 49 not out, and George Cox, who scored 69 not out, put on a 122-run partnership for the fourth wicket. - Credit: Josh Thomas



“There was a big crowd in because a lot of games got called off, but it’s lovely to hit it at your home ground, everyone supporting you, it’s lovely," Cox added.

"It feels good, especially early into the season, to get some runs, it makes you feel confident going into the next against Wells.

“It’s always a tough game, we never go into games thinking we are definitely going to win it, we always treat all the clubs we play with respect and a lot of them we've played over the years.

“We’ll just go there with the same mentality as we did Saturday, it was all positive, happy to play, so we will do that next week.”