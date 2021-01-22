Schools and nurseries across world taking part in Daily Mile Foundation

Published: 9:00 AM January 22, 2021

The Daily Mile Foundation have announced over three million children across 12,000 schools and nurseries in over 79 countries around the world are taking part in the fitness initiative.

The Foundation’s network of partners in the UK, Europe and beyond is working hard to grow the number of schools taking part. In the UK alone, partnerships with Sport England, supported by the National Lottery, as well as London Marathon and ITV, have led to record engagement with The Daily Mile.

The Foundation has continued to support schools and families throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, launching two motivational campaigns; #TheDailyMileAtHome, to support families who were keen to get their children and themselves moving during lockdown when schools were closed, and #BackToSchool, which is focused on helping schools and nurseries to safely return their children back into a routine back in September.

With the majority of children now being home-schooled due to the reintroduction of a national lockdown, The Daily Mile have updated and re-launched their #DailyMileAtHome resources to support families so they can keep moving safely.

The challenges help families to get outside and move together each day to help look after their physical and mental health during these difficult times.

You may also want to watch:

The initiative has gone on to enjoy immense popularity and received high profile backing, with the Scottish and Welsh government citing their support, as well as support from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham and sporting legends including Sir Andy Murray, Paula Radcliffe MBE, Sir Mo Farah and marathon record breaker Eliud Kipchoge.

“I am overwhelmed to see that over three million children across 79 countries around the world are taking part in The Daily Mile. From a simple yet effective initiative launched at a school in Stirling it is amazing to see how it has grown," said Elaine Wyllie MBE, who founded The Daily Mile in 2012 when she was headteacher of St Ninians’ Primary School in Stirling, Scotland.

"It’s an incredible milestone moment in our effort to make a difference to the lives of children on a global scale.

"I would like to give my sincere thanks to INEOS for its incredible support and to our inspiring team of partners in 79 countries who share our vision of helping children across the world to get fit for life with The Daily Mile."