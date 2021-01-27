Non-league clubs in steps three to six will receive funding of up to £10 million

Published: 5:30 PM January 27, 2021

850 clubs in tiers three to six will will receive up to £10 million. - Credit: Matt Smart

Teams in steps three to six of the National League system are to receive up to £10 million in funding.

The move has been put in place to protect the immediate future of approximately 850 clubs over the winter period, including Ashton & Backwell United, Barnstaple Town, Bideford Town, Cheddar, Clevedon Town, Portishead Town and Weston.

The funding will be provided in the form of grants and teams will be contacted directly by the Football Foundation with full details.

This is the first award of the government’s £300 million sports winter survival package.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “We promised to support sports and target help to where it’s most needed. Today we continue to deliver on that with further support for National League football clubs.

“The National League has already benefited from the Government support schemes through a £10 million Government-brokered cash partnership with the National Lottery, and there will be more support for the bigger clubs on the way.

“Today’s £10 million grant for lower league clubs in steps three to six will act as a lifeline for around 850 clubs in towns and cities across England, and help these clubs through this difficult period until we can get fans back in safely.”

Chair of the independent board, Sir Ian Cheshire, added: “On behalf of the independent board we are pleased to be able to confirm funding from the Sports Winter Survival Package in the form of up to £10 million of grants for steps 3-6 of the National League System.

“As the sport and physical activity sector continues to navigate trying times, this package of government support is vitally important in ensuring that clubs, sports and leagues who are reliant on revenue from spectators can continue to stay afloat.

“With thanks to Sport England for their significant work managing the scheme, the independent Board continues to work at speed while prioritising those with most pressing need for support, and we anticipate confirming further recipients in the coming weeks.”