Uphill Badminton Club: A look on the longest standing junior player Becky Halfpenny

Uphill's Becky Halfpenny is the longest ever standing ex junior player. Archant

Uphill Badminton Club has been one of the largest in the South West region for the last 20/25 years, combining it’s senior and junior sections.

It has a proud tradition of training up junior players who progress to the senior league teams and countless members have gone on to represent it’s highest-ranked teams.

The longest standing former junior player at the club is Becky Halfpenny, who has been involved from the very start of the junior club back in 1988.

The junior club was set up at Uphill Village Hall by Caroline Poole and Halfpenny’s father Jim.

From having just a handful of children at the start, Halfpenny was a regular along with her sister Lyndsey as the club expanded and moved swiftly to Weston Cricket Club to cater for their greater numbers.

As the junior club grew Halfpenny was involved in the Avon junior county set-up and at an early age progressed into the senior club.

Selected for the A team at the tender age of just 15 in 1991, where she partnerned dad Jim, Halfpenny played a key role in her early years in helping them rise through the divisions.

The club finally made it to Division One after promotion in 1998 and Halfpenny has since been the longest serving player in the club’s highest team, having played for a total of 24 seasons in the A team.

Halfpenny was also part of the club’s first overseas tour in 2004 to Northern Cyprus, a memorable venture for the 16-strong group, and has participated in all five inter-club challenge matches in recent years with Trident BC from Tunbridge Wells, a series Uphill currently leads 3-2.

Described as a loyal and dedicated member of the club since the beginning, Halfpenny has been a regular supporter of club tournaments and social events and has spent numerous years on the club’s committee filling a number of different roles.