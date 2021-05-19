Abatec deny Hell with late goal to win Leisure Leagues Monday title
- Credit: Sam Wonnacott
The Leisure Leagues Monday night league, held at Worle Sports Centre, came to a conclusion this week with a final fixture between the top two sides level on points.
Team Hell held top spot on goal difference over Abatec FC and a cracking battle for the title ensued.
Abatec soon took the lead through a good goal from Charlie Chipperfield.
But Hell, against the run of play, scored two quickfire goals, the first a great strike from Ayrton Phillips before Mike Hodrien added a second which the Abatec goalkeeper could have done better with to make it 2-1.
Adam Buckley brought Abatec back level as the game swung back and forth and a draw would have been enough for Hell to secure a third straight title.
You may also want to watch:
But they still went in search of a winning goal, and hit the post late on.
As Abatec continued to press in chase of the goal they needed, Hell were hampered by a yellow card sin bin to Steve Jones for a slide tackle.
Most Read
- 1 PICTURES: Stunning space photography captured from Worle garden
- 2 Former Weston loanee Waite confirms Cardiff City departure
- 3 Man charged with rape and sexual assaults
- 4 Council urges caution as lockdown restrictions ease
- 5 May 17: Manager thankful for customers’ ‘phenomenal’ response to reopening
- 6 May 17: Restaurants reopen indoors and soft play areas welcome youngsters
- 7 NHS to hold extra operations this summer to tackle backlog
- 8 Man suffers head injuries in Weston robbery
- 9 May 17: Backwell pool reopens after £400k works
- 10 Weston make it six wins from six with eight-wicket victory at North Perrott
And Abatec took advantage of the extra man as Ryan Anderson scored in the final minute following a free-kick near the box to seal a 3-2 win and the title after a great game to end a great season.
Team Hell's Lewis Cahill finished as top scorer for the season, with an astonishing 60 goals from 18 games.
All league winners, runners-up and top scorers will be entered into a monthly prize draw for an opportunity to bag the best awards on offer in small-sided football, ranging from £500 in Nike Vouchers or 400 cans of Carling to the star prize of a £12,000 holiday to Germany for six!
The next campaign will begin next week as the league welcome two new teams, MCGS FC and Leave my Assalona, and will be split into two divisions, meaning even more opportunities to compete for bragging rights, and more importantly prize draw entry.