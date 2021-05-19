Abatec deny Hell with late goal to win Leisure Leagues Monday title

Published: 9:00 AM May 19, 2021

All smiles for Leisure Leagues Monday night league winners Abatec FC as they pose for the camera. - Credit: Sam Wonnacott

The Leisure Leagues Monday night league, held at Worle Sports Centre, came to a conclusion this week with a final fixture between the top two sides level on points.

Team Hell held top spot on goal difference over Abatec FC and a cracking battle for the title ensued.

Abatec soon took the lead through a good goal from Charlie Chipperfield.

Leisure Leagues Monday night league runners-up Team Hell were looking for their third title in a row. - Credit: Sam Wonnacott

But Hell, against the run of play, scored two quickfire goals, the first a great strike from Ayrton Phillips before Mike Hodrien added a second which the Abatec goalkeeper could have done better with to make it 2-1.

Adam Buckley brought Abatec back level as the game swung back and forth and a draw would have been enough for Hell to secure a third straight title.

But they still went in search of a winning goal, and hit the post late on.

As Abatec continued to press in chase of the goal they needed, Hell were hampered by a yellow card sin bin to Steve Jones for a slide tackle.

And Abatec took advantage of the extra man as Ryan Anderson scored in the final minute following a free-kick near the box to seal a 3-2 win and the title after a great game to end a great season.

All smiles for Leisure Leagues Monday night league top goalscorer Lewis Cahill after he scored 60 goals in 18 games. - Credit: Sam Wonnacott

Team Hell's Lewis Cahill finished as top scorer for the season, with an astonishing 60 goals from 18 games.

All league winners, runners-up and top scorers will be entered into a monthly prize draw for an opportunity to bag the best awards on offer in small-sided football, ranging from £500 in Nike Vouchers or 400 cans of Carling to the star prize of a £12,000 holiday to Germany for six!

The next campaign will begin next week as the league welcome two new teams, MCGS FC and Leave my Assalona, and will be split into two divisions, meaning even more opportunities to compete for bragging rights, and more importantly prize draw entry.