Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Tennis: Colton served Cheddar’s Ace Award

PUBLISHED: 17:01 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 25 March 2019

Cheddar Tennis Club's Jennie Colton

Cheddar Tennis Club's Jennie Colton

Archant

Cheddar Tennis Club presented retiring chairman Jennie Colton with their Ace Award to recognise her outstanding contribution over many years.

Colton, who was the first winner of the award at its inception in 2007, retires after five years as chair and 25 years as secretary at the club.

In that time, she has been involved with the move from the Barrows Road courts to the Sharpham Road facilities, the erection of a new clubhouse and installation of new carpeted courts.

Members are delighted that she has agreed to continue to serve on the committee in a general capacity.

Club president Joan May said: “Her dedication, commitment and passion for the club has been truly amazing.”

The club held a successful fund-raising event, featuring a Thai supper and live music from the Funky Dillies, with Colton receiving a commemorative photo book covering her many years of involvement as player and committee member.

Most Read

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

‘Idyllic gateway faces destruction’ warn critics of Persimmon’s plan

The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in Yatton. Picture: Steve Bridger

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier holds recruitment drive

Westons Grand Pier is holding a recruitment drive. Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Most Read

‘Tears of joy’ as campaigners win housing fight due to safety fears

Zena Simmons and Helen Kerr-Wilbur were delighted with the council vote.

‘Idyllic gateway faces destruction’ warn critics of Persimmon’s plan

The proposed site off Moor Road is a gateway which should be protected, according to campaigners in Yatton. Picture: Steve Bridger

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young

Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier holds recruitment drive

Westons Grand Pier is holding a recruitment drive. Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Tennis: Colton served Cheddar’s Ace Award

Cheddar Tennis Club's Jennie Colton

Rugby: Yatton earn bragging rights over Weston

Action from Yatton under-15s match with Weston

Review: The Communicators make skatastic return

The Communicators

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

World War Two bomb washed up by Birnbeck Island

The ordinance of a World War II bomb was found by Birnbeck Regeneration Trust last week. Picture: Eleanor Young
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists