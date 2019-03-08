Tennis: Colton served Cheddar’s Ace Award

Cheddar Tennis Club's Jennie Colton Archant

Cheddar Tennis Club presented retiring chairman Jennie Colton with their Ace Award to recognise her outstanding contribution over many years.

Colton, who was the first winner of the award at its inception in 2007, retires after five years as chair and 25 years as secretary at the club.

In that time, she has been involved with the move from the Barrows Road courts to the Sharpham Road facilities, the erection of a new clubhouse and installation of new carpeted courts.

Members are delighted that she has agreed to continue to serve on the committee in a general capacity.

Club president Joan May said: “Her dedication, commitment and passion for the club has been truly amazing.”

The club held a successful fund-raising event, featuring a Thai supper and live music from the Funky Dillies, with Colton receiving a commemorative photo book covering her many years of involvement as player and committee member.