Aldridge's century helps Weston CC beat Ilminster

Kasey Aldridge celebrates reaching his century in Weston CC's win over Ilminster. - Credit: ND Photography

Kasey Aldridge scored a century in his first Weston CC match of the season to help the hosts bounce back from their first defeat this campaign, at Bristol, with a convincing win at home against Ilminster on Saturday.

Ilminster were much changed from the previous season due to injury and absence but won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Somerset player Aldridge opened the batting with Sam Elstone and both batted steadily as they built a partnership of 80.

Elstone was bowled by Cox for 30 and Tahmid Ahmed was trapped lbw by the same bowler a few overs later.

Tahmid Ahmed in action for Weston CC against Ilminster. - Credit: ND Photography

Aldridge powered on, putting on partnerships of 64 with Peter Trego (23), 58 with Chris Davidson (31) and 51 with Dexter Trego (12 not out).

He brought up his 50 off 62 balls and his 100 off 123, but it was in the last few overs that he really exploded into action, finishing unbeaten on 140 from 143 balls.

Weston added 50 runs to their total in the last four overs as they finished with a score of 269-4.

And Ilminster struggled from the off as the Weston bowling attack kept things tight.

Aldridge, showing no signs of fatigue from his superlative batting performance, claimed the wickets of both openers as he achieved figures of 6-1-8-2.

Shabel Ahemd in action for Weston CC against Ilminster. - Credit: ND Photography

He was replaced by Tom Court who bowled a similarly aggressive spell of 6-2-9-0 and was unlucky not to get a wicket.

It was the Ahmed brothers who destroyed the middle order, with Tahmid getting two lbw decisions and running Ilminster’s overseas player out, and Shabel bowling an outstanding spell of 10-5-6-2.

A wicket apiece for Peter and Dexter Trego and Matt Knight removed the tail as Ilminster stuttered to a final score of 125 all out, giving Weston victory by 138 runs and maximum points.

Thompson, Ilminster's number nine deserves a mention as their highest scorer, cruelly losing his wicket on 49, his highest ever league score.

Peter Trego in action for Weston CC against Ilminster. - Credit: ND Photography

Aldridge was named Forte Financial Player of The Match for Weston, who visit Bishopston this weekend, while the second XI return to Devonshire Road following their comprehensive win at Taunton.