Aldridge 'really happy' with start to Weston career

Published: 1:00 PM June 1, 2021

Kasey Aldridge said he is “really happy” with the start to his career with Weston after arriving from Somerset earlier this year.

Aldridge became Weston’s first singing in March before Ryan Davies re-signed for a third spell in the club’s only two deals this year.

The fast bowler and middle order batsman, who signed professional terms with the county for the next three years, made his first appearance at North Perrott before being selected for his first game at Devonshire Road against Taunton St Andrews and also played at Bristol last weekend.

“It’s good to )have made my) debut for Weston, (they are) a good bunch of lads and you can see we put in a really strong performance (against Taunton),” he said.

“I really enjoyed it, a good performance from the lads. They got a few too many, we shouldn’t have given them quite so many but dropped a few catches and we turned it around.

"(We) started well with the bat and the lads went out positive from the start which set us up nicely for the rest of the game and we finished off well.”

Aldridge's reason for moving to Weston coincided with moving house with his family and knowing Peter Trego from his time with Somerset, which he says is all about “connections” and it’s worked out “really nicely.”

But, it hasn’t always been plain sailing for Aldridge, his opportunity to play for Weston had been a long time coming after breaking his toe and forced him to miss out on pre-season.

“It was a frustrating time do it as well, which was a shame,” he added.

“I was keen to get over and play as much cricket as I can, but just getting back with the bat at least, being here around the lads it’s been a really good start.

“Obviously, I’m really happy to be here and looking forward to the rest of the season, hopefully we can aim really high.

“It’s just a good team, there are lads that have been here from when they were young. It says a lot about the club and I’m delighted to join them. They have welcomed me so well.”

Despite defeat to Bristol on Saturday, Aldridge wants to help his new side reach West of England Premier One, which would be the first tine Weston have played at that level since 2014.

“I want to get promotion into the top division, that’s want everyone is chasing and we have beaten another team at the top with us and quite convincingly,” he said.

“It’s just not aspiration, I think we can definitely do it. We are still top of the table and deservedly so."