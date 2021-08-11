Allsorts earn bragging rights over Presidents in Lympsham derby

Published: 5:00 PM August 11, 2021

Lympsham Allsorts Sam Coles (left) receiving the Sedgemoor Caravans Man of the Match from Lympsham Presidents Nathan Hancock (right). - Credit: Tony James

In Division One of the Proper Job Weston & Distirct Midweek League, the Lympsham derby resulted in a six-wicket victory for the Allsorts over the Presidents.

The Presidents batted first and struggled from the onset against the bowling of Tom Gooding and Sam Coles with only Nilanjan Chatteree making double figures as they they were dismissed for 70.

Gooding took 3-10 and Sedgemoor Caravans man of the match Coles claimed 4-19.

In reply the Allsorts lost quick wickets before Hayden Tuttiet dug in and finished with 42 not out to take his side to victory.

Weston's total of 159-6 was overhauled with relative ease by Shaftesbury Road with Jermaine Jones scoring 60 not out and Tom Llewellyn 48 in their nine-wicket win.

Lympsham Allsorts' Jamie Howson (left) presenting the match ball to Lympsham Presidents' Nathan Hancock (right). - Credit: Tony James

In Division Two, five different bowlers took wickets as Mark restricted Cheddar to 57-5 before Will Creaser with 37 not out and Scott Harris with 33 not out took the final score to 113-5.

After Richard Llewellyn took two early wickets, Mark struggled to gain momentum and a combination of accurate bowling and careless running saw their innings finish on 64.

Adam Lee and Rob Pomeroy took two quick wickets to put East Huntspill on top against Wedmore before Luke Stokes scored an entertaining 49.

Useful contributions from the Luedicke brothers, Dan and Josh, enabled Wedmore to post a total of 131-9 as Lee finished with 2-35, Pomeroy took 2-10 and Dale Ford claimed 3-41.

Huntspill lost two early wickets before Curtis Morris and Matt Edwards put their side into a strong position.

However, once Edwards was dismissed for 26 and Morris for 54 the innings disintegrated as they were dismissed for 101 with the Luedicke brothers playing a leading part, as Dan claimed 5-8 and Josh 3-16.

Churchill will host Shaftesbury Road in Friday's Proper Job Midweek T20 Final, which starts at 5.30pm. The bar will be open and anyone is welcome to attend.