'Amazing' to be back says Hornets head coach Richardson on Bridgwater game

Published: 1:00 PM August 17, 2021

All smiles for Hornets after their 38-7 win against Bridgwater at The Nest. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Hornets head coach Jon Richardson said he “can’t put it into words” how “amazing” it was to be back after their first pre-season match against Bridgwater as rugby returned to The Nest after 523 days.

Over 100 supporters were in attendance as the club played its first match since March 7, 2020, when they came out 38-10 winners over Devonport Services.

Hornets head coach Jon Richardson, left, and Alec Chase, right, during their friendly with Bridgwater. - Credit: Josh Thomas

And Richardson used 55 players in the game, which had four 20-minutes spells, in order to freshen things up.

Quentin Querl, Jack Martin, Ozzy James, Thomas Cooksey, Dan Swaby and Gareth Brock all scored for the Hornets, while Wayne Sprangle went over for Bridgwater, as the Southern Premier South side won 38-7.

Thomas Cooksey scoring a try for Hornets in their win against Bridgwater. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“It means a lot to everyone in the whole club to get back to some normality and have rugby back for the crowds to watch,” Richardson said.

“It just feels real again. It’s been a long old slog getting back into it.

“We’ve got ready to play about six times on the way back and been called off and all the rest of it.

“The main thing is just being back out there again and playing some rugby that we have been allowed to watch on the telly for so long but not play ourselves. To actually get out there and do it, well, I can’t put it into words really, it’s amazing.

Hornets trio, from left to right, Callum Lane, Jack Martin and Mua Inoke after their game with Bridgwater. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Fly-half Martin revealed some group chats were “hyping up” with excitement on the day of the game.

Martin has been with the club since 2019, combining his time playing with the club whilst studying at Hartpury University.

Throughout pre-season he has travelled three hours each way from his home in Chichester, including both training sessions every Tuesday and Thursday.

But Martin said he was filled with “pure excitement” and enjoyed being back playing again.

“I’ve been really wanting to get out there for over a year now, obviously the RFU have had their (six) stages that we had to go through and they have been really good and safe,” he said.

“As soon as I stepped onto the pitch I was just so excited, even warming up, I was more excited than I have been in two years and it was so nice to get out there.

“You could see on the sidelines all the boys were happy, everyone was cheering. Sometimes you have to get everyone to be serious because they were just laughing too much.

“Everybody loved it. Everyone on the sidelines were cheering, fans were cheering, it was just brilliant to hear them cheer and it was great to hear that. Nice to be on the field when they are doing that as well.

“But to actually be with the boys again, I loved it, it was really enjoyable.”

Hornets now travel to Thornbury for their next pre-season friendly on August 21. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Martin scored Hornets’ second try of the evening, his first try in two years, and kicked two conversions, and said the club wanted to “play well” for the supporters and hopes the club did just that.

He added: “Rugby is nothing without fans, you want to perform for them. It was nice to get on the scoresheet and I celebrated a lot after that.

“It was nice to perform for them and see them enjoy it as well as me, that’s great.”

Hornets are back in action on Saturday (August 21) at Thornbury before back-to-back home matches with Wellington and Cheddar on August 25 and August 26. Both games are at 7pm.

Richardson and his side then travel to Chew Valley (August 28, 3pm) before the new league season starts a week later.